Protests erupt on campus as the war in Vietnam escalates.
The Story of Storrs takes events in the history of the University of Connecticut and brings them to life through original documents and interviews with experts. We tell the UConn stories you haven’t heard.
Guests
- Chris Malis – UConn alumnus
- George Jacobi – UConn alumnus
- Sidney Gale – UConn alumnus
Music
- Kevin MacLeod – News Theme
- Silent Partner – Low Tide
- Silent Partner – All My Shuffling
- Huma-Huma – Thinkin’ Back
- The U.S. Marine Corps Band – Anchors Aweigh
- Puddle of Infinity – They Might Not
- Audionautix – Radio Rock
- Chopin – E Minor Prelude
- Kevin MacLeod – Dances and Dames
- Riot – Nail Biter
- Broke For Free – Something Elated
This episode contains audio from the film “Diary of a Student Revolution.”
Dear Charlie- informative and interesting podcast about what was happening at Storrs during the Vietnam war. Earthtones vocal ensemble, a student group that I direct, will be doing a concert of songs from this period accompanied by the UCONN Rock Ensemble. Not sure if some of the information you have can be included but please contact me if you are interested in exploring this option. Concert is Saturday, April 23, 2016 von der Mehden Recital Hall. 8:00 PM. Mary Ellen Junda, Professor of Music.