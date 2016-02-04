By Charlie Smart

Update 9:25 p.m.

Power has been restored to all UConn buildings. Classes will be held on their normal schedule Friday.

Original story

At least one transformer exploded at the University of Connecticut near Laurel Hall this afternoon, causing power outages in over a dozen buildings across campus.

Police say the explosion did not cause any injuries.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the cause of the transformer is unknown, but police are investigating.

“They’re look at both the cause and how to repair it — get everything back online,” she said.

Reitz said there is not yet any estimate as to when power will return. She said updates will come on UConn’s alert website.

The area on Fairfield Way outside Laurel hall was quickly cordoned off by police and firefighters.

“The manhole in the area was blown off the ground,” said Reitz. “So both in terms of clearing up the area and investigating the cause of the outage, they needed to have that space cleared of pedestrians.”

Reitz said the affected buildings include Connecticut Commons, McMahon, the Nathan Hale Inn, the Bronwell Building, the Chemistry, Human Development, Phillips, Drama-Music, and Fine Arts buildings, the Gant Science Complex, the Whetten Building, the Co-Op, South Parking Garage, and the Burton Shenkman Football Complex.