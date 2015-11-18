Radio Naturopath Episode 57: Je Suis Paris, HIV, Parkinson’s and Bicycles, Cholesterol RadioNaturopath November 18, 2015 Health and Science, Talk 1 [soundcloud id=’233652550′] (Image credit: Discovery Zone) One Response scot November 25, 2015 hello great show, i just heard, nov.25,’15….but i didnt hear the doctor’s name. nor her practice…would you have that info for me? thank you, and untill the next show….thank you scot
hello great show, i just heard, nov.25,’15….but i didnt hear the doctor’s name. nor her practice…would you have that info for me?
thank you,
and untill the next show….thank you
scot